LARUE, Texas (KETK) — The LaPoynor Flyers are once again on the top of region 3 and heading back to the state tournament.



“It feels great to just be able to be out here and be here with my family and friends, we have a tight-knit group of kids on our team, and it’s just fun to be here with them, tells Forward Cooper Gracey.



“You kind of get caught up in the business of it so just kind of reminding myself and the kids to smell the roses a little bit but know we have a job to do whenever we get down there,” head coach Jim Reid.



It’s hard to beat small school pride, players and coaches are excited about Flyer nation being by their side every step of the way.



“Fires up everybody on the team and it gets us going, early mornings and late nights, it gets you going,” adds Gracey.



“I’m sure everyone you have seen in Athens at regionals there going to be at the state tournament too,” says guard Kase Johnston.



For parents like Anthony Almeida seeing these guys growing up from kids to young men with such success makes this season so special.



“I’ve coached little dribblers with them and I’ve seen them win national championships every year and I know this is no different and I don’t think it’s going to bother them whenever they get there and I know they’re going to do it,” declares Anthony Almeida.



As the players walked down the halls, young flyers were cheering them on hoping one day they can follow in their footsteps.

“I hope they realize it’s all hard work and you cant just sit back and hope to be there, you got to work and get there,” tells Gracey.



Coach Reid hopes the next generation learns life lessons from all their success.

“You got back through the season we had a 5 game stretch where the world was blowing up and within one season you have so many different things that can happen, can you take that to your life. Say you’re going to have ups and downs but you got to keep going and stay the course,” explains Coach Reid.



LaPoynor will open the state tournament Friday morning at 10:00 when they take on Clarendon in the semifinal round.