MARSHALL, Texas – Facing its largest halftime deficit of the season, LETU rallied from 10 down at the intermission and defeated ETBU 81-75 at Ornelas Arena Thursday.

With the victory, the YellowJackets remain a half game in front of UMHB atop the American Southwest Conference Standings at 15-2 overall, including 10-2 in league action. The Tigers remain in fifth place in the conference, falling to 9-9, 7-6.

Andrew Eberhardt and Deonte Jackson , ranked second and third in points per game, finished with a game-high 24 points each for the YellowJackets. Warren Richardson was 9 of 10 from the floor, chipping in 20 points. Kyle Matthews snagged 10 rebounds, the most by any player for either side.

The YellowJackets knocked down 19 of 24 attempts from the floor in the final 20 minutes, including 6 of 7 behind the three-point line.



