Lindale claims first district title since 2012 with win over Cumberland Academy

CUMBERLAND, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles claimed their first outright district title since 2012 after beating Cumberland Academy Friday.

The Eagles finished 20-5 overall and 11-1 in League Action.

“This senior class is among the most accomplished Lindale athletes to have ever competed at LHS this is just another check in a long list of accomplishments for these young men and again, we’re just so proud of who they are as athletes and even prouder who they are as young men and student athletes, ” Lindale’s head coach Chris Grotemat said.

FINAL SCORE:

Lindale: 61

Cumberland: 39

Colton Taylor led the Eagles with 22 points.

The Eagles will play Gilmer in the Class 4A Bi-District round next Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Winnsboro High School.

