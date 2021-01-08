Longview cruises to victory over crosstown rival Pine Tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Lobos have city bragging rights for at least next 17 days.

Coach Don Newton’s bunch won the first installment of the Battle of Longview Friday defeating crosstown rival Pine Tree 69-54.

Sophomore Jalen Hale led the Lobos with 22 points. Senior Kybo Jamerson added 19 points and eight boards, while fellow senior Caed Liebengood had a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds.

Longview improved to 2-2 in District 15-5A, while the Pirates fall to 0-3.

The two teams meet again at Pine Tree on Jan. 26.

