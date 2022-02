ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The stage is set for the 2A Regional Final in Athens, as Martin’s Mill gets ready to take on Douglass for a spot in San Antonio.

The Lady Mustangs beat Tenaha 53-40 while Douglass survived a late surge by LaPoynor to beat the Flyers 56-55.

Now, these two will meet in Athens at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner headed to the UIL State Tournament.