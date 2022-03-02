BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) — The Lady Mustangs basketball dynasty continues in the year 2022 after Martin’s Mill makes yet another state tournament appearance.



“I’m really excited, I’ve done this two times and this is my third, and it’s just really fun, and it’s an experience that everyone should experience, and I’m just so excited for my third time with the girls I am with right now,” says Senior Guard Jada Celsur.



It’s like a dream that I just can’t explain it, it’s just so awesome,” adds Junior Forward Mattie Burns.



“It never gets old, it’s a great feeling and it’s a huge accomplishment for our team,” tells Head Coach Tommy Cross.



The Martin’s Mill program is a legacy program going to the state tournament the last 16 out of 18 years and a district winning streak of 170 games.



“They don’t realize how hard our girls work day in and day out all year long to be that team to be the team that gets to go back to state and they work so hard for it and they have great grit, perseverance and they never give up,” says Booster Club President and Superfan Tina Hilton.



“It’s wordless, it’s so so exciting because we just have a great group of girls every year,” smiles Mama Gran Rodgers.

One driving force for Martin’s Mill’s success is Mustang nation being behind them”Everybody goes and cheers and supports, it’s what we do and we feel like we’re a part of the team because we’re there cheering and clapping,” exclaims Hilton.



Most of the players used to be a part of that crowd cheering on the past lady mustangs and they hope to be an inspiration for the future.



“I’ve grown up watching and it’s just awesome to become this and watch it happen in front of my eyes,” adds Burns.



“To be in this spot today and the younger girls looking up, the ones playing basketball right now they just look up to us and they just see the tradition and I hope they can continue it whenever we’re gone,” declares Celsur.



Senior Jada Celsur won a championship her freshman season and came up short her junior year but she hopes they can bring back the hardware to end her magical career.



“It would mean everything, it’s my last year here, I won it my freshman year and I want to win it again my senior year coming out so it would mean everything,” exclaims Celsur.



Martin’s Mill will take on Stamford in the state semifinal round on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in San Antonio.