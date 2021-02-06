Mineola avenges earlier loss to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, stays alive in district title chase

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Yellow Jackets put themselves in a position Friday where they could still win the District 13-3A title.

Mineola got a little payback against rival Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, defeating them 75-64. The Yellow Jackets avenge their only loss in district play so far. The Red Devils defeated the Jackets 56-50 back on January 12 in Mount Pleasant.

The victory currently puts the Jackets a half game behind Chapel Hill who remains in first place in the district. Mineola improves to 16-5 overall, and 9-1 in league action. The Red Devils fall to 19-6 on the season, and 10-1 in district.

Mineola has two games left on their regular season schedule next week against Winona Tuesday, and Quitman next Friday.

Chapel Hill finishes the regular season at Harmony Tuesday.

If both teams win all their remaining contests, the Jackets and Red Devils will finish tied for the district crown.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever game of the week highlights.