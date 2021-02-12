Mineola claims top seed, shares district title, by beating Quitman

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Yellow Jackets claimed a share of the district 13-3A title in the game against Quitman, and most importantly secured the top seed out of their league.

FINAL SCORE:

Mineola: 60

Quitman: 42

