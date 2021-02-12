MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Yellow Jackets claimed a share of the district 13-3A title in the game against Quitman, and most importantly secured the top seed out of their league.
FINAL SCORE:
Mineola: 60
Quitman: 42
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR GAME HIGHLIGHTS.
- Mineola claims top seed, shares district title, by beating Quitman
- Meet the mom who tackled a man suspected of peeping into her daughter’s room
- 2 arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Nacogdoches County, 1 still on the run
- Was the road properly treated before the Texas pileup crash that killed 6? Lawmakers call for answers
- Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to host nightly talk show on WGN America