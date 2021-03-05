Neches’ season ends as Lady Tigers fall to Dodd City

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Neches Lady Tigers saw their season come to an end at the hands of undefeated Dodd City Friday in the Class 1A state semis.

The top ranked Lady Hornets defeated Neches by 65-20.

“It’s been up and down, these girls they’ve been competitive all year for basketball,” said Neches head coach Andy Snider.

Snider mentioned how they got a late start due to the fact that some of the girls also played volleyball and were on the Lady Tigers state championship team.

“To take a group and got to the state tournament with us, the group that’s pretty amazing,” Snider continued. “We had to battle elements just like everyone else did, the kids have battled all year and just got beat by a better team tonight.”

After making their first appearance in the state’s final four since 2012, the Lady Tigers close out their season at 19-4.

Watch the video above for game highlights.