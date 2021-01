(KETK) — This play from Tyson Berry and Ashtin Watkins showcases the top-notched communication between these Chapel Hill Bulldogs.

In the 3rd quarter against Henderson, Watkins passed to Berry, who immediately looked to the bucket, and tossed the ball up, where only Watkins could get it, and the big man finished off the glass.

Bulldogs went on to win 72-56, and are now 5-0 in district.