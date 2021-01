LARUE, Texas (KETK) — This week’s Play of the Night takes us to LaRue, where the LaPoynor Flyers were hosting Frankston, and in the first quarter, LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey was rewarded for sticking with a play.

After a missed three, Gracey, tipped the ball back to himself, keeping it above the defense, then scoring off the glass and drawing the foul.

The Flyers would go on to beat the Indians 71-48.