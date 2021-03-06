PLAY OF THE NIGHT: LaPoynor’s Kase Johnston

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The LaPoynor Flyers always show great chemistry.

Junior guard Kase Johnston put that on display Friday with an incredible no-look pass to DiJuan Whitehead, that was right on the money for an easy layup in the first half of their Class 2A Region 3 Final against the Grapeland Sandies.

Johnston scored 11 points in the contest. But the 4th-ranked Flyers came up short against No. 3 Grapeland 75-57.

LaPoynor ends another great postseason run under coach Dean Nuckolls at 26-6.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.