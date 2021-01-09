Play of the Night: Lindale’s Colton Taylor

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Eagles senior guard Colton Taylor has shown he’s capable of taking over a game.

Friday just when Bullard appeared to be taking control of their District 16-4A contest in the second quarter, Taylor came through with a pair of impressive buckets to keep the Eagles right in it.

One of those was one of his patented drives to the basket, where Taylor knifed his way inside through three Panther defenders, and got a layup to fall with his left hand off the glass just ahead of a blocked shot attempt.

Taylor finished with 11 points helping the Eagles defeat Bullard 56-53.

Lindale improves to 11-5 on the season, and 2-1 in district play.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.