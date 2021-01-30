PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Martin’s Mill G Logan Morrow

LARUE, Texas (KETK) – In a back and forth affair between a pair of top-five state-ranked team, senior Logan Morrow came up big for the Martin’s Mill Mustangs at multiple times Friday as they defeated rival LaPoynor 71-64.

Morrow and fellow senior Carter Jones showed their great communication early in the contest and Morrow showed his athleticism outjumping a Flyers defender to snag an inbounds lob from Jones. He then was able to maintain his concentration and attack the basket as LaPoynor stayed in their zone. Morrow then hung in mid-air as he drew contact in the paint. Although no foul was called, he managed to bank in the shot with his left hand as he fell to the ground, drawing Ohhhh’s from the crowd.

Morrow finished with 20 points while Jones led the Mustangs with 26 points.

Martin’s Mill improves to 20-3 on the season, and 6-0 in District 19-2A action. The top-ranked Mustangs also take a two-game lead in the standings over the Flyers with two weeks left in the regular season.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.