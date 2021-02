MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola sophomore Dawson Pendergrass continues exhibit his superior athletic ability.

Friday he converted on two alleyoop passes, including one he stuffed home for our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.

Pendergrass helped Mineola defeat Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 75-64 to get within striking distance of a possible district title.

Watch the video to see it.