Play of the Night: Quitman’s Jack Tannebaum

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Jack Tannebaum was just trying to give his team a chance.

With time running out in the first half, the Quitman guard did just that.

He threw up an off-balanced prayer as time expired. And it was answered.

Tannebaum drilled the three-ball which helped the Bulldogs pull within ten points at the half.

However, Mineola wound up winning 60-42, capturing a share of the district 13-3A title, and the league’s No. 1 seed.

Quitman finishes its season

Watch the video to see the shot.