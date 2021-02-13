Play of the Night: Quitman’s Jack Tannebaum

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Jack Tannebaum was just trying to give his team a chance.
With time running out in the first half, the Quitman guard did just that.
He threw up an off-balanced prayer as time expired. And it was answered.
Tannebaum drilled the three-ball which helped the Bulldogs pull within ten points at the half.
However, Mineola wound up winning 60-42, capturing a share of the district 13-3A title, and the league’s No. 1 seed.
Quitman finishes its season
Watch the video to see the shot.