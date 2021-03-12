Rough 2nd half dooms Tatum, Eagles fall to Cole in State final

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – An 11-0 San Antonio Cole run coming out of the locker room at halftime catapulted the hometown Cougars to a 31-12 third quarter, and put the Tatum Eagles in what turned out to be an insurmountable uphill climb.

No. 10 Tatum fell to fifth-ranked Cole 77-60 Friday in the Class 3A state championship game at the Alamodome.

The Eagles who played for a boys basketball title for the fourth time in school history end a tremendous season at 25-4.

Tatum’s accomplishments in the 2020-21 campaign are nothing short of astonishing as they managed to defeat No. 1 Dallas Madison, and No. 2 Brock in back to back games (quarterfinals & semifinals) in order to reach 3A final.

Junior swingman Jayden Boyd led the Eagles with 15 points, while junior guard Aidan Anthony added 12.

The Cougars junior backcourt duo of Trey Blackmore and Silas Livingston were tough to handle for the Eagles. Blackmore led all scorers with 34 points, with Livingston pouring in 24.

Getting to the free throw line was a major factor in the contest, as Tatum only shot ten foul shots the entire game. Meanwhile, Cole scored 31 of its points from the charity stripe on 37 attempts.

