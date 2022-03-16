NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The SFA Ladyjacks basketball team is going dancing to the NCAA tournament after winning the WAC regular-season title and the WAC tournament title.



“It feels good to be in the NCAA for two years in a row and to just get out there and play with my team again, it’s really exciting,” tells SFA Guard Brianna Mitchell.



“I don’t really know, it’s like surreal, NCAA back to back rings and i don’t know its kind of emotions everywhere,” says Guard Zya Nugent.



On Wednesday the community held a pep rally to celebrate the Ladyjacks heading to the national tournament.

Players say it means the world to them to have a great fan base that helped them have a 38 game home winning streak.



“It just makes me proud, I’m excited for them and I’m proud for them, they’ve accomplished a lot and they’ve worked hard for it and they deserve it,” smiles Superfan Laura Turner.



“It means a lot, we’ve always had great support here at SFA and it’s an amazing feeling, going out on the court at home especially having so many people in the stands, like how loud it can be,” declares Guard Stephanie Visscher. “It’s hard to come here and beat us because of our fans and they’ve been amazing the whole season.”



“Yeah it has been we’ve got a phenomenal home-court advantage, we had a 38 game home winning streak because of that home-court advantage obviously the support out here right now is really special and I know our kids are excited about it and appreciative,” adds Head coach Mark Kellogg.



Once again, the Ladyjacks will be opening the tournament against a team from the ACC this time the North Carolina Tarheels, and Kellog expects his team’s experience on the big stage to play a factor in Saturday’s matchup.



“I been to a lot of battles with this group and they know how to respond, I know them and I trust them, and it’s a great relationship,” says Coach Kellogg.



“I think once you get over that adversity and learn how to get through those things, it helps you in the long run,” declares Nugent.



If you can’t make it to the game SFA will have an official watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Nacogdoches.

SFA will tipoff against North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.