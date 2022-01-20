SFA makes a monster statement at home beating Grand Canyon 71-46 Thursday night

Friday Hoops Fever

by: SFA Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks displayed balance, grit and depth across the entire 40 minutes tonight in WRJ, delivering a 71-46 quality victory over Grand Canyon for another Western Athletic Conference triumph. The ‘Jacks improve to 12-6, 4-2 in the WAC.

SFA represented a textbook team win as Latrell Jossell continued his consistent shooting from beyond the arc for 16 points (4-5 3-pt.), followed by Gavin Kensmil (13p/6r/1a/3s), Jaylin Jackson-Posey (13p/4r/1b), and David Kachelries (10p/4r/5a1s).

The ‘Jacks held a 32-31 edge at the half with energy in their favor despite the Lopes climbing back to cut it to one, but Kensmil and Kachelries opened up the second half each scoring a bucket to force an early GCU timeout, as the ‘Jacks didn’t look back from that point on. SFA ultimately delivered offense through its defense outscoring the Lopes 20-2 in Points Off Turnovers, Paint Points (36-16) and Second Chance Points (16-4) to generate effective possessions and remain in front. The Lumberjacks limited GCU to just five made field goals in the second half, turning over its opponent 20 times for a team-high in Turnovers Forced in WAC play thus far for the ‘Jacks. 

Western Athletic Conference play continues on Saturday for a matchup with New Mexico State in William R. Johnson Coliseum for a 2:00 p.m. tip.

For results, updates, and a complete schedule for all SFA Athletics, visit sfajacks.com.

