NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The SFA Lumberjacks needed a win Monday night, as they returned home to Nacogdoches Monday night to host Lamar, after falling to rival Sam Houston over the weekend.

The Cardinals were able to keep pace with the Jacks for most of the contest, but SFA prevailed, beating Lamar 86-79.

The Lumberjacks will now get ready to host Grand Canyon University this coming Thursday night, hoping they can pack William R. Johnson Coliseum to the max with SFA fans.