LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Spring Hill Panthers held off visiting Cumberland Academy Friday for a 64-57 victory.

Behind 21 points from Aaron Collier, the Panthers were able to bounce back after falling to Henderson in a close one on New Year’s Day.

Spring Hill which has now won three of its last four games, improves to 2-1 in district play.

Cumberland Academy which defeated Henderson Tuesday falls to 1-2 in 16-4A action.

Watch the video for game highlights.