TATUM, Texas (KETK) — The Tatum Eagles have been on a roll this season, and on Monday night they helped their head coach, Brett Carr, hit a career milestone.

Tatum beat West Rusk 96-38, to remain undefeated in district play, and it also earn coach Carr his 500th career victory.

He could not have been more proud of his current team, and all the players he had a chance to coach along the way and says he wouldn’t want to do it any other place, than Tatum High School.