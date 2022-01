TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches were looking to bounce back after losing at home Monday night to Angelina College, and they got their chance Wednesday, hosting Navarro.

The Bulldogs made it close down the stretch, but Tyler held on to win it 63-58.

TJC will now get ready to hit the road and take on rival Kilgore College this Saturday at 4:00 p.m.