TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College ladies are getting ready for the program’s fourth straight trip to the NJCAA Women’s Tournament, after earning an at-large bid.

The Apaches lost to Angelina in the quarterfinals of the Region 14 Tournament, but once again, their body of work was enough to make the cut.

Last season, TJC made it three rounds deep with a very young team.

But this year, Tyler is battle-tested and experienced, and ready to make an even deeper run toward a title.

TJC will open up their tournament run against the team that beat them a season ago.

Apaches will tip-off against Chipola College at 10 in the morning on March 16th in Lubbock.