TYLER, Texas — Head Women’s Basketball Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard recorded her 500th career victory Wednesday night as the Apache Ladies defeated Kilgore 75-72.

Hoard is in her 22nd season at the helm of the Apaches and boasts a career record of 500-204. She has led Tyler to the NJCAA National Tournament times, including a current streak of three consecutive appearances.

Prior to her tenure at Tyler Junior College, Tillis Hoard served as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas for four seasons from 1996-97 through 1999-2000.

Her playing career at Stephen F. Austin University from 1990-91 through 1993-94 forged her into a three-time all-Southland Conference selection, including earning 1994 Southland Conference Player of the Year honors.

She continued her career professionally in Spain before returning to Texas to coach.

Hoard was recognized as one of the top 100 high school basketball players in the state of Texas by the UIL as part of their celebration of 100 years of high school basketball in the state. As a prep, she was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989 and was All-State all four years of her high school career.

“On behalf of Tyler Junior College we congratulate Coach T on a remarkable accomplishment,” said Apaches Athletic Director Kevin Vest. “Her 500 wins, while quite impressive, pale in comparison to amazing impact she has made on student-athletes at the College and come as a byproduct of genuine commitment to student sucess, both on and off the court.”