ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — One year ago, the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals came up just short in the national championship game.

Well, once again, TVCC is back in the NJCAA Tournament, looking to work their way back and win the program’s 9th national title.

On Thursday, the Lady Cardinals got together did a little bit of dancing while also getting ready for another run at a championship.

The Lady Cardinals made it to the Region 14 Championship this past weekend but lost to Blinn.

However, the lady cards were still able to earn an at-large bid to the national tournament, which is why these players, including Athens native Makiyah McCollister, chose to come to the valley in the first place.

The Lady Cardinals will start their championship run on March 17th, when they face off against walters state in the first round.

Tip-off will be at noon in Lubbock.