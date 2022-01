ARP, Texas (KETK) — There is always more on the line than district standings when Arp and Troup meet on the court, and it was no different Tuesday night.

Troup was looking for their first district win of the season, while Arp coach Joe Crawford was just one win away from his 400th career victory.

In the end, Troup came out on top, beating Arp 50-38, and will now get ready to host Elysian Fields this coming Friday.