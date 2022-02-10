TYLER, TEXAS – The UT Tyler defense shutdown Texas A&M-Commerce, allowing just five made field goals in the final 20 minutes of action, in a 70-67 victory inside the Herrington Patriot Center on Thursday night.



The win secured a signature in-region victory for the Patriots in a battle of ranked South Central Region foes as UT Tyler entered the night no. 7 and Texas A&M-Commerce no. 3 in the latest edition of the D2SIDA South Central Region poll. UT Tyler limited a Lion squad that scored 45 first-half points to just 22 points in the second half and utilized four different scores in double figures, led by senior Soloman Thomas .



Thomas finished with 17 points, and was a critical part to a Patriot defensive unit that limited Texas A&M-Commerce to just 8-of-25 from the field in the second half. Classmate Micah Fuller finished the night with 16 points, including 11 from the free-throw line, while senior Da’Zhon Wyche and junior Milan Szabo each had 13 and 10, respectively.



The Patriots didn’t allow a made bucket for over 10 minutes in the second half, preventing the Lions from making a shot from the field from the 11:32 mark, all the way down to the 1:28 mark of the second. Texas A&M-Commerce’s only points came by way of the free-throw line, a theme that was consistent for both teams as they combined to shoot 46 attempts throughout the contest.



UT Tyler utilized their 27 second-half free throw attempts to counteract a half in which they did not connect with a made three-point shot, and converted 21 of those attempts into points to outscore the Lions 31-22 in the final 20 minutes. That second half came after Texas A&M-Commerce scored 45 points in the first half on an 18-for-32 (56.3 percent) effort from the field, leading to a 45-39 lead at the break.



The Patriots held the advantage for the first seven minutes before the first of two Texas A&M-Commerce leads in the first half. That second advantage after the Patriots tied it at 23-23 with 7:11 remaining would be extended to as many as 10 with 4:04 left in the half.



UT Tyler narrowed that double-digit deficit to just six at the break, overcoming 12 first half turnovers and a 56.3 percent (18-of-32) shooting percentage from the field for the Lions.



The second half proved to be a complete turnaround for the Patriots, as they limited the Lions to the aforementioned five made field goals, and turned the ball over just three times while forcing seven Lion turnovers. UT Tyler went 15-of-20 in the second half from the free throw line, and didn’t need a single made three pointer to complete the comeback.



The turning point in that second half comeback came in the 10 minute scoring draught from the field for the Lions, a period of time in which UT Tyler was able to tie the contest up at 59-59 with 8:08 left on the clock, and then took a lead in which they held for the remainder of the half. Texas A&M-Commerce made It a one-possession game at 68-67 with 52 seconds left, and then had a chance to take the lead after a defensive stop with 22 seconds on the clock.



The Lions missed a dunk with 12 seconds left, giving possession back over to the Patriots, setting Wyche up for the game-clinching free throws with nine seconds left to make it 70-67. The Lions missed their three-point attempt at the buzzer, securing the victory for UT Tyler.



The five starters for UT Tyler each played for 30 or more minutes in the game as the Patriots played just eight players in the game. Junior Paul Djoko had a team-high nine rebounds, while Szabo added eight boards to his 10 points in the contest.



The Patriots finished the night 21-of-50 (42.0 percent) from the field, and 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) from beyond the three-point line. They outrebounded the Lions by a final margin of 38-to-31.



The win extends the winning streak to three for UT Tyler, and moves their season record to 14-6 on the year.



The Patriots will be back in action next Thursday after home for a 7:30 p.m. against St. Mary’s.