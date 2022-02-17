TYLER, TEXAS – The Patriots defense that ranks number one in the LSC in team field goal percentage defense flexed their muscles again tonight as they held the Rattlers to 23.9% shooting and just 32 points on the night for a big LSC win.



Destini Whitehead got the Patriots on the board first to begin the contest before a Briley Perkins three pointer gave St. Mary’s their only lead of the game. Liah Davis made a layup to give UT Tyler the lead right back. After a three pointer from the Rattlers that tied the game, Lovisa Hevinder connected on a three pointer on a Kelsey Crouse assist and that put the Patriots in the lead for good.



That three pointer sparked an 8-2 run to end the quarter for UT Tyler and fed right into the start of the second quarter for the Patriots. That second quarter began with another three pointer from Hevinder, and the Patriots offense was off and running. In the second quarter alone, the Patriots forced nine turnovers and turned them into 11 points on their offensive end.



After holding a 34-13 halftime lead, the Patriots wasted no time in expanding that lead in the third quarter. Hevinder knocked down another three to start the scoring in the second half, and Davis added in a layup of her own to spark a 14-0 run over the first 8:25 of the third quarter.



After giving up just five points in the second quarter, the Patriots defense gave up just six in the third. That defensive effort was capped off by holding the Rattlers scoreless for a period of 8:50 dating back to the second quarter.



As the teams came back out for the fourth quarter, St. Mary’s went on arguably their most successful run of the night. They began the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run over the first 4:19 of the period. That run was answered by an 11-4 run to end the game for UT Tyler, and give them the win by a final score of 61-32.



Lovisa Hevinder led the Patriots on the night with 22 points. She shot 60% from beyond the arc and chipped in two assists, two rebounds, and two steals.



Destini Whitehead and Montse Gutierrez scored 13 and 12 points to round out the Patriots in double figures.



Liah Davis grabbed a team high nine rebounds and Gutierrez added five rebounds of her own.



Elli Emrich and Whitehead each led the team in steals with three.



The Patriots will now host St. Edward’s in their final home game of the 2021-2022 regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will also double as Senior Day as UT Tyler will be celebrating the careers of Kelsey Crouse and Liah Davis .