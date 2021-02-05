Winnsboro wraps up undefeated district title with triumph over Quitman

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The 3rd ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders looked forward to finishing off a spotless district campaign. In 2014, the Quitman Lady Dogs clinched a playoff spot.

Winnsboro ended up defeating Quitman. The Lady Raiders will open the playoffs next Thursday on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant against either Atlanta, Queen City, or Hooks.

FINAL SCORE:

Winnsboro 76

Quitman 36

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR GAME HIGHLIGHTS.