Winnsboro wraps up undefeated district title with triumph over Quitman

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The 3rd ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders looked forward to finishing off a spotless district campaign. In 2014, the Quitman Lady Dogs clinched a playoff spot.
Winnsboro ended up defeating Quitman. The Lady Raiders will open the playoffs next Thursday on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant against either Atlanta, Queen City, or Hooks.
FINAL SCORE:
Winnsboro 76
Quitman 36
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR GAME HIGHLIGHTS.
