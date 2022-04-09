GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could handle Friday in the Masters.

And then Scottie Scheffler made it feel even tougher.

In his debut as the new No. 1 player in the world, Scheffler looked the part. He was bogey-free over the final 15 holes for a 5-under 67, tying the Masters record by building a five-shot lead going into the weekend. Scheffler was at 8-under 136, five shots clear of defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (69), former champion Charl Schwartzel (69), former British Open champion Shane Lowry (68) and 18-hole leader Sungjae Im (74).

Woods was nine shots behind, a daunting task even on two good legs. Despite four bogeys after five holes, Woods patched together a 74 and made it to the weekend in his first 72-hole event since the November 2020 Masters.

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson (73) led a group at 2-under 142, while the bunch another shot behind included two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and former PGA champion Justin Thomas, whose 67 matched Scheffler for low round of the day.

BASEBALL

PHOENIX (AP) – San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

Manaea handed a no-hitter off to the Padres bullpen a night after Yu Darvish did the same. Tim Hill gave up a leadoff single to David Peralta in the eighth, the second day in a row the left-handed reliever blew a no-hit bid.

Manaea (1-0) was pulled by manager Bob Melvin after throwing 88 pitches, including 66 strikes. Melvin’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise since pitchers all around the game are on strict limits because of the lockout-shortened spring training.

TORONTO (AP) – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays erased a seven-run deficit and completed the biggest opening day comeback in seven decades to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8.

A capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the upstart Jays for the first time since before the pandemic. They erupted when a video review ruled Teoscar Hernandez beat catcher Mitch Garver’s tag at the plate on Gurriel’s double, putting Toronto ahead 9-8 after trailing 7-0.

The last team to win its first game after trailing by at least seven runs was the 1950 New York Yankees, who trailed 9-0 then beat Boston 15-10 at Fenway Park, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

The only other team to overcome a seven-run deficit in its season-opening game was the 1901 Detroit Tigers, who erased a 10-run gap to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 14-13.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A benches-clearing interruption after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch overshadowed Max Scherzer’s return to Nationals Park even as the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched New York to a 7-3 victory over Washington.

On an evening that began with a 14-minute delay because the stadium lights weren’t working and sputtered to an end with a 38-minute rain delay in the top of the ninth, Scherzer allowed three runs and three hits in six innings in his debut for the Mets.

The right-hander was greeted by a standing ovation during his warmup tosses, then walked one, struck out six and gave up a two-run homer to former teammate Josh Bell that made it 3-all in the fourth.

Back in the second inning, one of Scherzer’s pitches plunked Bell. That followed three occasions during New York’s 5-1 win on opening day Thursday when a Mets batter was struck – James McCann was hit twice, and Pete Alonso left with a bloody lip in the ninth.

So when Washington reliever Steve Cishek’s second pitch caught Lindor in the jaw in the fifth inning Friday, Mets manager Buck Showalter led the charge, cursing as he headed to the field. Mets and Nationals players and coaches met on the grass between home and third base.

X-rays on Lindor’s jaw came back negative, and he cleared a concussion test.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) – Cheered by many fans who came just to see her make history, Rachel Balkovec debuted with a win as the first woman to manage the affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.

Balkovec guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons over Lakeland 9-6.

In the postgame high-five line, Balkovec hugged each of her players and was given the ball from the final out. She provided some mementoes, too – her jersey and hat were headed to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Before the game, the 34-year-old Balkovec signed some autographs, drew a nice ovation when she was introduced and posed for a picture at home plate. Then it was time to get to work. She had a game to run.

NBA

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 rebounds and his 16th technical foul of the season for the Dallas Mavericks, who will open the playoffs at home for the first time since 2011 after their 128-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks will play their regular-season finale Sunday without Doncic, unless the technical foul is rescinded by the NBA office. If upheld, his 16th of the season means an automatic one-game suspension.

Dwight Powell added 18 points, Dorian Finney-Smith 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 14 for the Mavericks, who are guaranteed a top-four seed in the Western Conference. None of the Mavs’ top four scorers played after the third quarter.

Dallas will open a first-round playoff series at home for the first time since its 2011 NBA championship season.

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 36 points, leading a pair of fourth-quarter surges that carried the Brooklyn Nets into a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 118-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets caught the Cavaliers at 43-38 with a game remaining and clinched the tiebreaker. They will finish seventh if they beat Indiana on Sunday in their final regular-season game. The No. 7 team hosts No. 8 on Tuesday, moving into the playoffs with a victory.

The loser of the 7-8 game has a second shot at the postseason by beating the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 teams on Friday.

Kyrie Irving shook off a poor shooting night to finish with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Bruce Brown had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, who won their third straight. Andre Drummond had 15 points and 12 rebounds.