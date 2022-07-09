TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP)Novak Djokovic fashioned a second consecutive comeback victory at Wimbledon, this one with a deficit far less daunting, the drama far less palpable.

The top-seeded Djokovic beat No. 9 seed Cam Norrie of Britain 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to run his winning streak at the All England Club to 27 matches in a row as he pursues a fourth straight championship there.

On the steamiest afternoon of the fortnight so far, with the temperature reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit and the air still, Djokovic got off to a slow start and often looked displeased, shaking his head or gesticulating toward his guest box. But unlike in the quarterfinals, when he dropped the opening two sets against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner before winning in five, it took little time for Djokovic to assert his dominance.

He will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the trophy on Sunday. The unseeded Kyrgios, a combustible 27-year-old from Australia, did not need to play on Friday because 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semifinal with a torn abdominal muscle.

BASEBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) – Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.

It was the majors’ first game-ending balk since Dylan Floro for the Dodgers in a 5-4 loss at Seattle on Aug. 18, 2018. It was the first such loss for the Rays in franchise history.

Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz’s grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.

Brandon Drury homered to help last-place Cincinnati win back-to-back games for the first time since June 26 in San Francisco and June 28 over the Cubs in Chicago. Senzel had two of the Reds’ four hits.

BOSTON (AP) – Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.

New York is a season-high 38 games over .500 and at 61-23 matched its 1928 and 1939 teams for the second-best 84-game record in team history, trailing only 1998’s 64-20. The Yankees opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date they have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.

In a game that lasted 3 hours, 52 minutes, the Yankees scored double-digit runs for a major league-high 14th time this season. They have won nine of their last 12.

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were elected to start in the July 19 All-Star Game along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were voted to start as first-time All-Stars, finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves were elected from the first round of balloting as the top vote-getters in their leagues.

The AL starting lineup includes Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Boston third baseman Rafael Devers and Kirk behind the plate. Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees joined Judge and Trout in the outfield, while Ohtani was voted in as designated hitter.

NL starters include Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Chisholm at second, Turner at shortstop, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado and an outfield of Betts, Acuna and San Francisco’s Joc Pederson.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper was elected as the National League’s first DH following the expansion of the DH rule to both leagues but will be replaced in the starting lineup after breaking his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25.

BASKETBALL

CHICAGO (AP) – Brittney Griner is ”the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike’s father’s favorite player.

Speaking ahead of the WNBA’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner’s humanity than her playing ability as the league continued to push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia.

Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ association, joined Griner’s wife, Cherelle, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson for a press conference calling for mercy for Griner a day after the eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Returning to play basketball in Russia, Griner, 31, was first detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Speaking through an interpreter, Griner told the court Thursday she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she had packed for Moscow in a hurry. The trial was then adjourned until July 14.

Griner’s guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced.

He’ll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

Lillard is a six-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Portland. He was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery, and told ESPN in a televised interview early Friday that the time off – while frustrating – should help him long-term.

GOLF

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) – Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour.

Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the British Open.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, was among seven of those players who can get an early start on the Old Course at St. Andrews. They all missed the cut.

Scheffler (72) was on the good side of the draw and got a taste of quirky bounces, finding pot bunkers and other trouble that kept him from making up ground. PGA champion Justin Thomas had a 77 and missed the cut by seven shots.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness.

Svensson had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed a total of 5 hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round.

The rain softened the greens even more than the first round, where two-thirds of the field shot par or better. It also made the 7,328-yard layout play longer, though Svensson continued to set the pace with seven birdies that offset bogeys on the par-4 third and par-3 16th. He shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday.

Trey Mullinax made a 20-footer for birdie on the par-4 13th to reach 13 under and finish his day.

Mark Hubbard (67), Robin Roussel (68) and Brandon Hagy (62) were in at 12 under, while Tom Lewis (four holes left) also was 12 under with Jonathan Byrd (five holes left), Matti Schmid (eight holes left) and Max McGreevy (nine holes left).