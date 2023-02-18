GOLF

LOS ANGELES (AP)Max Homa in the lead at his hometown PGA Tour event used to give him chills. Now he’s playing so well it almost feels normal.

Homa, a winner last month down the coast at Torrey Pines, ran off three birdies around the turn at Riviera and tossed in a few big par saves Friday for a 3-under 68, giving him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, Keith Mitchell and Lee Hodges at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods will be part of the weekend, even with a sloppy finish and more attention over a juvenile prank than a putter that went cold. Woods finished with three bogeys over his last four holes for a 74.

He was at 1-over 143, leaving him 11 shots behind Homa, but certain to make the cut when the second round is completed Saturday morning. For the second straight day, darkness kept the round from finishing.

Woods, playing elite competition for the first time since the British Open last summer, apologized if anyone was offended by him jokingly slipping a tampon into the hand of Justin Thomas on Thursday after Woods outdrove him by about 10 yards.

”It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods said.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal judge has ruled the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the financial backer of LIV Golf, must sit for depositions and produce documents in LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Lawyers for the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, had sought to quash subpoenas claiming sovereign immunity.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen ruled late Thursday that PIF’s involvement falls under the commercial activity exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act.

Her decision allows the PGA Tour to seek documents and any communication related to such matters as LIV Golf’s recruiting and negotiating with players, its business plans and its involvement in the new league. If the ruling holds, it could pull back the curtain on the PIF’s business dealings.

The ruling, seen as a victory for the PGA Tour, comes one week before LIV Golf is set to begin its second season offering $25 million in prize money at its 13 events, with $50 million for the team championship finale. Any trial in the lawsuit would not be until at least January 2024.

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) – John Paramor, the mustachioed European golf tour rules official whose career spanned six decades, has died after a bout with cancer. He was 67.

The European tour confirmed the death of Paramor, who retired in 2020 as chief referee. He had officiated at dozens of major championships over the years and was recognizable on every circuit in the world.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – A Qatar-based bid for Manchester United was confirmed, with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani promising to rid the iconic soccer team of debt and return the club to former glories.

Sheikh Jassim is the chairman of QIB, which is one of Qatar’s leading banks, and has submitted a 100% offer to buy out the Glazer family.

While plans to invest in the first team and redevelop Old Trafford will be well received by fans, there is likely to also be opposition after Qatar was heavily criticized for its treatment of migrant workers and human rights record ahead of hosting last year’s World Cup. Friday is the final day for serious contenders to step forward in the race to buy United.

By the end of the day, the Glazers will have an idea of how much they can expect to make on the club they bought for about $1.4 billion in 2005. The price is now estimated to reach as high as $6 billion.

BASKETBALL

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are all one step closer to basketball immortality.

The three international greats – Gasol, Nowitzki and Parker – were among the list of Class of 2023 finalists unveiled by the Basketball Hall of Fame, putting them on the doorstep of enshrinement this summer. Also on that list: Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history with the San Antonio Spurs, and Dwyane Wade, part of three championship teams with the Miami Heat.

Also making the finalist cut were four selections from the Women’s Committee – 1990 national player of the year, Olympic champion and world champion Jennifer Azzi; six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA championship-winning coach Becky Hammon; and longtime coaches Gary Blair and Marian Washington.

The Hall class will be announced April 1 at the NCAA men’s Final Four in Houston. Enshrinement weekend is August 11 and 12 at Uncasville, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney said Friday he is stepping away from the Spiders for the remainder of the season to undergo heart surgery.

Mooney, 50, said a procedure will be performed next week at the University of Virginia Medical Center to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. Assistant coach Peter Thomas will guide the Spiders for the rest of the season.

BASEBALL

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) – Manny Machado says he plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the San Diego Padres after this season.

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in February 2019, a deal that gives him the right to terminate the agreement after this season and become a free agent. The third baseman, who turns 31 in July, would forfeit $150 million from his current deal, which calls for a $30 million annual salary through 2028.

Machado’s contract was a record for a free agent when he agreed to it and the second-largest in the major leagues behind Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million. But he is now tied for the 11th-highest after an offseason topped by AL MVP Aaron Judge’s $360 million, nine-year contract to stay with the New York Yankees. The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout leads the major leagues at $426.5 million.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Pittsburgh beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration, while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and St. Louis pitcher Genesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year.

Choi got a raise from $3.2 million to $4.65 million instead of his $5.4 million request in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Allen Ponak and Melinda Gordon, who heard the case a day earlier. The 31-year-old hit .233 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for Tampa Bay and made $3.2 million, then was traded to the Pirates in November for a minor leaguer.

Teams hold an 8-5 lead with six decisions to be issued Saturday.

Hernandez will set a record win or lose for highest salary awarded in arbitration, though there have been larger deals in negotiated agreements. He asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and the Mariners argued for $14 million in a case heard by Mark Burstein, John Woods and Howard Edelman. The previous high for an arbitration award was $13.5 million by pitcher Gerrit Cole in his 2019 win over Houston and by pitcher Max Fried in his loss to Atlanta this year.

Cabrera asked for a raise from $719,200 to $1.15 million, and the Cardinals argued for $950,000 during a hearing before Jules Bloch, Scott Buchheit and Fredric Horowitz.

FOOTBALL

Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr is meeting with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The 31-year-old Carr, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders, was released by Las Vegas on Tuesday after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by Wednesday or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.

The Jets are looking for a veteran quarterback to lead their offense after Zach Wilson struggled mightily after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Carr is a potential replacement and New York is bringing him in for a visit, the person told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its plans.

NFL Network first reported Carr will visit with the Jets, who are the second team that the quarterback has met with; he also visited New Orleans shortly before his release. New York is also expected to be interested in Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers if he is made available.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – Eric Bieniemy is finalizing terms of a deal to become the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet completed. It’s expected to be done Saturday.

Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City, now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Bieniemy, who turns 54 in August, emerged from a pool of more than a half-dozen candidates as Washington’s choice for the job following the Chiefs’ second championship in his five seasons as their offensive coordinator. The longtime NFL assistant has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs, but Reid calling plays for an offense featuring a two-time MVP in Mahomes clouded Bieniemy’s stock.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers added the last major piece of Frank Reich’s coaching staff, hiring Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator on Friday.

The team has now filled all three coordinator positions.

After deciding not to retain last year’s interim coach, Steve Wilks, who is Black, the Panthers have hired two Black coordinators in Brown and Ejiro Evero, who will coach the defense.

The 36-year-old Brown was an assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Rams last year. He spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles and was the team’s assistant head coach/running backs coach when the Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Panthers also announced on Friday they have hired Tem Lukabu as outside linebackers coach, Bert Watts as safeties coach and Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for the upcoming season.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, said Jones will make $11 million in 2023 – including an $8.52 million signing bonus – rather than the $16 million he had been projected to make.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater is returning for a 16th season.

The 37-year-old son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, the receiver has grown into a locker room leader and embodiment of coach Bill Belichick’s ”Patriot Way” culture. The two-time All-Pro has helped New England win three Super Bowl titles.

HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge denied Bob Baffert’s request to lift his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc., ruling the Hall of Fame trainer did not prove its discipline hurt his business and reputation.

Baffert will miss his second consecutive Kentucky Derby, and per a Churchill Downs rule, he has until Feb. 28 to transfer his Derby contenders to other trainers in order for them to possibly run in the May 6 race. Horses earn Derby qualifying points by finishing in the top five of designated races; any horse trained by Baffert after the February deadline is ineligible to earn points.

Baffert last year transferred Taiba and Messier to former assistant Tim Yakteen for the Derby. Taiba finished 12th and Messier was 15th.

Baffert had sued Churchill Downs following his banishment in June 2021 after a failed postrace drug test by now-deceased colt Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first in the 147th Derby.

ABUSE

The former interim CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport has been temporarily suspended by the center he used to run for failure to report a case.

The center posted the suspension for Regis Becker earlier this week. It also included a charge of abuse of process. Becker served as a member of the center’s board of directors when it opened in 2017, then took over as interim CEO and ran the organization for about six months at the start of 2019.

The center’s disciplinary database had ”probation” and ”education” listed under the ”additional details” column regarding Becker’s case. It said his case was subject to appeal and not yet final.

Becker did not respond to a text sent by The Associated Press to a cell phone listed under his name. Center spokesman Dan Hill said the center would not comment on the case specifically.

Becker was a longtime weightlifting coach and also served as a member of USA Weightlifting’s board of directors.

SKIING

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) – Marco Odermatt won the men’s giant slalom to become the first Swiss skier in 36 years to earn two gold medals at one world championship.

Odermatt’s victory came five days after he was the surprise winner of the downhill.

He matched Pirmin Zurbriggen, who won the super-G and downhill at his home world championships in Crans-Montana in 1987.

Odermatt, who is the Olympic giant slalom champion, beat Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.32 seconds.

BUSINESS

Barstool Sports has been sold to Penn Entertainment Inc.

Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool Sports that it doesn’t already own, the sports and entertainment company said.

Barstool was founded in 2003 by Dave Portnoy as a free sports and gambling newspaper. It is now a digital platform that covers sports, lifestyle, and entertainment with more than 200 million followers.