Fulham-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Graham Potter is eager for Brighton and Hove Albion to put an end to their disappointing home form when they take on Fulham in a relegation six-pointer on Wednesday.

The Seagulls have won just one of their last 18 top-flight matches at the Amex Stadium, losing half of those in a run stretching back to December 2019.

Brighton have performed marginally better on their travels and enter the midweek round of fixtures five points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Potter understands the importance of picking up victories from home matches, but says staying in the division by any means necessary is ultimately all that counts.

“I would rather us win at home and I would rather not talk about it but it is what it is,” he told reporters. “There’s nothing for us to do other than work really hard to change it around.

“Last year we didn’t win at home apart from the Arsenal game but we still managed to get 41 points in 2019-20.

“The important thing is to get the points you need. Whether they are home or away, I suppose it doesn’t necessarily matter.”

“But I think everybody would say they’d rather win their games at home because that’s where your supporters are, so it’s something we are trying to work towards to change.”

Fulham enter the match on the back of three defeats in all competitions and are without a victory in four.

The west London side are at risk of being cut adrift with another loss on England’s south coast, but Scott Parker insists the game is not make or break for his side.

“There are 20 games left. Do I believe we can win two or three on the bounce? Of course I do. That’s not being deluded,” he said.

“We can’t afford performances, energy or our belief to drop. If that’s the case it’s going to be a long 20 games. My answer with five games to go might be different but that is not the case now.”

KEY PLAYERS

Brighton – Alexis Mac Allister

Nearly a year on from making his Brighton debut, Mac Allister is finally starting to find his feet in the Premier League.

The two-cap Argentina international has assisted on goals in back-to-back games and has provided his side with something a little different in the final third.

Fulham – Ademola Lookman

If Fulham are to claw themselves above the dotted line then Lookman’s form will be key, having made a big impact since joining on loan from RB Leipzig.

He has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Fulham player this term – three of his own and a further three assists.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton are winless in their three Premier League meetings with Fulham (D2 L1), coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in their only previous meeting at the Amex Stadium in September 2018.

– Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Brighton in December ended a run of 196 home league games without a goalless draw – the Cottagers have not drawn both games with an opponent goalless in a season since 2001-02, when they did so against Leicester City.

– Brighton have won just 18 of their 66 home Premier League games (27 per cent) – the lowest percentage in the competition’s history among the 42 teams to have played in at least three seasons.

– Following their 1-0 win at Leeds last time out, Brighton are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since November 2019. However, each of their last five league wins have been away from home.

– Fulham are winless in eight Premier League games (D5 L3), since a 2-1 win at Leicester in November. The visitors have alternated between not scoring (four) and scoring one goal (four) in each of those eight games, netting the opener against Manchester United last time out.