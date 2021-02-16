Fulham-Burnley Preview

Scott Parker was buoyed by Fulham’s win at Everton but insists the team’s belief never wavered as they turn their attention to Burnley.

Fulham tasted victory in the league for the first time since November as they won 2-0 at Goodison Park.

But that long winless run included only four defeats for Parker’s draw-happy side, and he pointed out these losses came against the Premier League’s top four.

Performances have not been an issue, according to the Fulham boss, although they can now approach the trip to Burnley with increased confidence.

“It brings a massive belief,” Parker said. “I always felt, and I still feel, that belief was never an issue in that sense, because there was a lot of football to be played and we’ve been very, very competitive.

“The other night, was there a big difference in performance? Not really.

“Granted, I thought we played very, very well, but we’ve played very well over the last run of 14 games.

“We’ve had four defeats out of that, and those four defeats came against the top four in the division. We’ve been very, very competitive, we’ve played very, very good football.”

Burnley, eight points and two places above Fulham, similarly enjoyed a big away win as they defeated Crystal Palace 3-0.

Their focus is on pulling clear of the Cottagers and quickly closing in on the 40-point mark.

Sean Dyche said: “I think there’s a reality to any situation in the Premier League we’ve been involved in – we stay focused on the idea of the next game.

“I think we’ve always had the mindset of getting to the key points level markers that everybody talks about, 38 to 40 points.

“The desire is to get there quickly, as we showed last season when we finished 10th.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez has started only nine league matches this season but finally got up and running with his first goal against Palace. The striker will back himself to build on that against one of his favourite opponents. Rodriguez has been involved in six goals (four goals, two assists) in his past three starts against Fulham in all competitions, including a brace and an assist in the FA Cup this term.

Fulham – Josh Maja

Full debutant Maja scored twice against Everton but only needs to net once on Wednesday to end a nine-year wait for a Fulham player. Pavel Pogrebnyak, in February 2012, was the last Fulham star to score on each of his first two Premier League starts.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Burnley are unbeaten in their past 30 home meetings with Fulham in all competitions (W25 D5), their longest ever unbeaten run against an opponent at Turf Moor in their history. Their last such defeat was back in April 1951 (2-0).

– Fulham have lost just one of their four Premier League meetings with Burnley (W2 D1), although it was in this exact fixture the last time the sides met in January 2019 (2-1).

– Fulham are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2019 when they won three in a row, while they last won back-to-back away games in the top flight in August 2013.

– There have been just 22 goals scored in Burnley’s home league games this season (nine for, 13 against), the fewest netted at a Premier League stadium in 2020-21.

– Fulham have only won one of their 18 Premier League away games on Wednesdays (D6 L11), failing to win each of their past 16 such matches since beating Derby County in January 2002 (1-0).