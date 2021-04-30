Fulham-Chelsea Preview

Thomas Tuchel wants his players to use to use Chelsea’s “brutal” fixture list to their advantage as they continue to fight on three fronts.

The Blues are level at 1-1 with Real Madrid after Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg and face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on May 15.

Focus switches back to Premier League matters on Saturday, however, and a London derby showdown with a struggling Fulham side.

It is Chelsea’s ninth game since the start of April, with Madrid and Manchester City to come the following week, and Tuchel admits he has not experienced a schedule like it.

“It’s brutal, honestly. It is brutal,” he said. “We played in France the same amount of games, two cups but also 20 games in the league.

“But of course, the intensity and challenge of the league is very, very different now here. It is again another level.

“It is quite relentless but it keeps you on your front foot and gets you out of bed early. There is simply no time to breathe. No time to sit back and get too relaxed or comfortable.”

Fulham were denied a famous victory at Arsenal last weekend by a 97th-minute Eddie Nketiah goal, but that 1-1 draw did at least bring an end to a four-game losing run.

While Scott Parker’s men are seven points from safety with five games to go, the former Chelsea midfielder is not giving up hope just yet as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge.

“Do I believe we can go there and get a result? Yeah I do. But at the same time I realise the challenge, I realise the quality we’re up against,” he said.

“If we don’t go and beat Chelsea, I get that come Monday morning, that challenge is going to be harder.

“There’s still a lot of games, but we all understand that that challenge is becoming very, very difficult for us.”

KEY PLAYERS

Chelsea – Timo Werner

The German forward had a mixed time of things in last week’s 1-0 win over West Ham – though he did ultimately score the winner – before missing a glorious chance against Madrid. Werner has now scored six Premier League goals this season – no Chelsea player has more – but only once has he scored in consecutive games, which he will have the chance to put right here.

Fulham – Josh Maja

Maja marked his return to the starting line-up against Arsenal by successfully tucking away a penalty, ending his eight-game goal drought since a double at Everton on February 14. The Bordeaux loanee did not arrive at Fulham until February, yet only Bobby Decordova-Reid (five) and Ademola Lookman (four) have scored more than Maja’s three league goals.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 18 home games against Fulham in all competitions (W10 D8) since a 2-0 second-tier defeat in October 1979.

– Fulham have won just one of their 29 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D10 L18), winning 1-0 in March 2006 at Craven Cottage.

– Of the 374 top-flight fixtures to have been played at least 50 times, Fulham have the lowest win rate against an opponent, managing just three wins in their 51 such meetings with Chelsea (6 per cent).

– Fulham are winless in their last 23 Premier League London derby matches (D5 L18) since beating West Ham 2-1 in January 2014. However, the Cottagers have avoided defeat in their last three such fixtures on the road, drawing at Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal this term.

– In Premier League London derbies this season, Chelsea have won the most games (six), the most points (19), scored the most goals (15), and conceded the fewest (four). Seventy-five per cent of their four goals conceded were against Arsenal, with the Gunners the only side to beat them in a derby match this term.