Fulham-Everton Preview

Scott Parker has told his Fulham players to go back to basics if they are to find their scoring touch and revive their Premier League survival hopes with victory against Everton.

Fulham travel to Goodison Park on Sunday without a league win in 12 – the longest-such streak in the division – failing to score in seven of those matches, including the last two.

They managed 20 shots in last week’s draw with West Ham without finding the net, but Parker is remaining positive as his side look to bridge the eight-point gap on safety.

“I think there’s psychological and technical elements involved,” he said. “The psychological element is you often find strikers are under the most pressure.

“And you often find that strikers or forward players are the ones who have real dips in form because there’s that psychological element.

“When you’re going through a little bit of a hard time in front of goal, you need some real core fundamental basics to fall back on.

“You need to strip it back and get back to basics. We’re creating chances, now we need to work out how to convert them.”

If Fulham are to get their campaign back on track then they must end a terrible run against Everton that has seen them lose all 14 Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side snatched a late 3-3 draw at Manchester United last time out in the league and saw off Tottenham 5-4 in an FA Cup last-16 classic on Wednesday.

That cup tie went to extra time but Ancelotti – without injured leading goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin – does not believe fatigue will play a factor this weekend.

“We have enough time to recover properly but we have to pay attention in this kind of game,” he said. “I was really pleased with the effort and spirit against Tottenham.

“But the last league game we played at home was a defeat and we don’t want surprises against Fulham, while knowing it is a difficult game for a lot of reasons.

“We are not far from the first four places and our target is to stay there. Fulham, in my opinion, are playing really good football with real courage and intensity.”

KEY PLAYERS

Everton – Joshua King

Calvert-Lewin may be facing a short spell on the sidelines, but Everton may just have a ready-made replacement in January signing King.

The Norway international scored 48 goals during his previous spell in the Premier League with Bournemouth and is primed to make his full debut for the hosts on Sunday.

Fulham – Ademola Lookman

No side has had fewer different goalscorers in the Premier League this season than Fulham (seven, excluding own goals).

Lookman has found the net three times in total, adding to his three assists, but the versatile forward is without a goal involvement in four games and will be eager to put that right against his former side.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The home team has won 23 of the 29 Premier League meetings between Everton and Fulham, although the Toffees won 3-2 at Craven Cottage earlier this season.

– Since March 1961, Everton have won 22 consecutive home top-flight matches against Fulham – the longest ever home winning run for a team against an opponent in top-flight history, six longer than any other (Aston Villa v Sheffield United, 16 between 1903-1921).

– Everton are winless in three Premier League home games (D1 L2), last going four without a win at Goodison Park in January 2019. Ancelotti has not gone four home league games without a win since a run of nine between May-December 2007 with Milan.

– Fulham have lost 30 of their last 34 Premier League games against the six ever-present sides in the competition (W1 D3), though their one win in that run did come against Everton in April 2019 (2-0).

– Seven of James Rodriguez’s eight Premier League goal involvements for Everton this season have come in home games (four goals, three assists), with his strike against Man Utd last time out his only one to come away from Goodison Park.