Fulham-Liverpool Preview

Liverpool must accept they “cannot change the past” as they look to amend their dismal Premier League form, says Jurgen Klopp.

The outgoing champions lost for a fifth successive home match on Thursday, going down 1-0 to Chelsea.

It is now just one win in six top-flight matches for Liverpool, who have lost five of those games, and Klopp said all his team can do is focus on winning the next match – with Fulham visiting Anfield on Sunday.

“We lost even games where we were good. We are very self-critical, we take and face all the criticism. We cannot change the past, the only thing we can try to change is the near future,” Klopp said.

Klopp also believes there is only one team in England that can sustain success.

“I think the most difficult league to stay on top of everything is England. It could happen, there’s one team who maybe has everything for it: the team, the players, the manager, the money – it’s Manchester City,” he added.

“The rest have to fight with all you have to get close and when you’re close enough you can maybe make it like we showed last year.

“Our situation is different. We all agree it’s a really strange one, injury-wise, and football is more of a rhythm game than people might think.”

Fulham head to Anfield on the back of seeing an equaliser against Tottenham harshly ruled out for handball – a rule which has now been changed by IFAB – and Scott Parker lamented how VAR is being utilised.

“We’re trying to make the game so pure and so sterile and trying to control every single phase and every single moment to an absolute tee and that’s where the problem lies for me. What we want to see as fans and spectators is goals, excitement, and I’m sorry to say that VAR is killing every bit of that,” Parker said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Salah was taken off against Chelsea, and was clearly frustrated as he took his place on the bench. The Egyptian will likely start on Sunday, though, and has been directly involved in 15 goals in his 11 home Premier League games against newly promoted opposition (nine goals, six assists).

Fulham – Josh Maja

Since scoring twice on his first league start – in a 2-0 win over Everton – Maja has not found the net in the top flight. However, the former Sunderland youngster was desperately unlucky to have his goal against Spurs ruled out, and could be crucial if Fulham are to cause an upset at Anfield.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Liverpool have lost just one of their 23 top-flight home games against Fulham (W16 D6), with that lost coming in May 2012 under Kenny Dalglish (0-1).

•Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W1 D6) – their longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history. The Cottagers have also kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League away games, more than they had in their previous 45 on the road in the competition (two).

•Liverpool have never lost a home Premier League match against a newly promoted side under Klopp (P15 W14 D1). Klopp’s last home league defeat against a promoted team was in December 2013 as Borussia Dortmund manager, losing 2-1 to Hertha BSC.

•Two English managers have won away league games at Anfield this season, with Graham Potter and Sean Dyche winning with Brighton and Burnley respectively. The last Premier League season to three away wins by Englishmen against Liverpool was 1993-94: Dave Bassett (Sheffield Utd), Kevin Keegan (Newcastle United) and John Deehan (Norwich City).

•Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 14 Premier League home games against Fulham, shipping just one goal in each of the other three meetings.