Fulham-Southampton Preview

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Danny Ings will stay at Southampton, with the England international entering the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Ings returned from injury to score a double in Southampton’s win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has netted 12 league goals in total this season despite missing large chunks of the campaign though injury, with his efforts enough to keep the Saints clear of danger despite their dismal drop off in 2021.

And Hasenhuttl is hopeful the forward will be convinced to stay at St Mary’s, with the club having to make a decision on his future.

“He knows that we want him to stay with us as long as he wants. For us, it’s important that he stays with us,” said Hasenhuttl. “I am also positive that it will happen, maybe not now but maybe we will find in the next few months a chance to make this happen.

“With Danny we are a different side because he makes the chances we need to score and sometimes also goals when you don’t think there is a chance.”

Next up for Southampton is a home game against already relegated Fulham, whose return to the Championship was confirmed on Monday with a defeat to Burnley. It left Scott Parker urging his players to play for professional pride over their remaining three fixtures.

“I’m a professional person and the players are as well, and they have a job to do,” he said. “Whether you’re relegated or not there’s a pride and a professionalism that needs to come into place and that’s my message first and foremost to the team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Another England hopeful who will be looking to play his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad, Ward-Prowse will be eager to excel in the run-in. The midfielder has scored eight goals and provided six assists this term.

Fulham – Bobby De Cordova-Reid

De Cordova-Reid is Fulham’s highest scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals, though he has not scored in any of his last 12 appearances. He is the lowest outright top scorer for a club in the Premier League this season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

All three of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Premier League goals for Fulham this season have come away from home. However, the Serbian has scored in just two of his 27 league appearances this term, while the Cottagers have won just one of the 13 games in which he’s started in 2020-21.

Only Sheffield United (20) have failed to score in more different Premier League games than Fulham (17) this season. However, 11 of Fulham’s 17 blanks have come in home games.

Southampton have lost just three of their last 43 home Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W29 D11), winning each of their last three such games at St. Mary’s.

There has only been one away win in 15 Premier League meetings between Southampton and Fulham, with Saints winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage under Mauricio Pochettino back in February 2014. Current Fulham manager Scott Parker started for the Cottagers in the match.

Southampton have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven meetings with Fulham in all competitions, with the exception being a 3-2 defeat in November 2018. Saints had kept just one clean sheet in 15 meetings with the Cottagers prior to this run.