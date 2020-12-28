Fulham-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Jose Mourinho will be aiming for Tottenham to show more “ambition and desire” after saying his team lacked such attributes in their 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Tanguy Ndombele’s first-minute strike looked set to be sending Spurs into third place on Sunday, yet Romain Saiss headed in a late equaliser for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Spurs mustered just three attempts on target in total, the last of which came in the 21st minute, and Mourinho was left frustrated by his side’s display.

“I am (frustrated). One point against Wolves normally wouldn’t be a bad result but they are a strong opponent, but scoring a goal in the first minute and having control of the game for the rest of it, and having 89 minutes to score more goals, it feels frustrating,” he told Sky Sports.

“I give some credit to Wolves because though they were losing they put pressure on us – pressure that we coped with, controlled the game very well – but we didn’t have that ambition, that desire to go for more.”

After a run of games against top-half opposition Tottenham host Fulham on Wednesday, before taking on Leeds United three days later.

“Every game is an opportunity but every game is dangerous,” Mourinho said. “Fulham are in a fantastic run of results, they are playing very well, so it is going to be difficult.

“I don’t consider that Fulham or Leeds United will be easier matches.”

Fulham held Southampton on Boxing Day, making it four successive draws, and Ola Aina believes Scott Parker’s side are showing promising signs of improvement.

“We all know how it was at the beginning of the season, so from that point to now, it just shows the hard work that we’re putting in, as well as the togetherness that we have,” Aina told fulhamfc.com.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Tanguy Ndombele

As well as scoring a superb early goal, Ndombele put in a strong individual display against Wolves, and Spurs suffered when the former Lyon midfielder was taken off midway through the second half.

Fulham – Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Having spent last season on loan at Villarreal, Zambo Anguissa has impressed for Fulham in midfield this season. His power and ability to hold onto possession could be extremely useful up against Spurs.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against Fulham, losing the other 0-1 at White Hart Lane in March 2013.

– Fulham have lost their last 13 Premier League London derbies, an all-time record in the top-flight. The Cottagers also have the lowest win rate in such fixtures in the Premier League (19 per cent – won 25/131).

– Tottenham have lost their final league game in just one of the last 11 calendar years (W7 D3), with that defeat coming at home against Wolves in 2018 (1-3).

– Spurs lost their last home league game 0-2 against Leicester – they have not lost consecutive home league games since January 2019, while Mourinho has never lost back-to-back home league games in his entire managerial career.

– Harry Kane is the second highest goalscorer in London derbies in Premier League history (35), with only Thierry Henry netting more (43).