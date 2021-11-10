Funk scores 22, game-winner to lead St. Joseph’s past UMES

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Taylor Funk had 22 points including a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining as Saint Joseph’s defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-67 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Ejike Obinna had 13 points for Saint Joseph’s. Jordan Hall added 11 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Dom London had 11 points for UMES. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added seven rebounds.

