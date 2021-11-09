Gabbert throws 4 TDs, Miami (OH) thumps Buffalo, 45-18

Brett Gabbert threw four touchdown passes, firing a 58-yard scoring pass to Jack Sorenson on the RedHawks first offensive play, and Miami (OH) rolled to a 45-18 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Miami rebounded from a 35-33 upset loss to Ohio, which came into the game with just one win in eight games.

Gabbert completed 21 of 28 passes for 351 yards and did not throw a turnover. Sorenson, who set a school record with 283 yards on 14 catches, caught five more for 112 yards.

The RedHawks (5-5, 4-2 Mid-America) forced a Buffalo fumble on its first offensive series and Gabbert wasted no time getting the RedHawks into the end zone with on a flea flicker to a wide-open Sorenson. Gabbert hit Mac Hippenhammer from 14-yards out to start the second quarter, then found Andrew Homer and Jalen Walker for touchdowns in the third quarter.

Keyon Mozee carried 15 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and Kenny Tracy added five for 476 yards and a score.

Kyle Vantrease was 11 of 20 for 151 yards for the Bulls (4-6, 2-4), but threw an interception and was forced into a fumble after running for two yards on Buffalo’s first series. Dylan McDuffie carried 20 times for 91 yards.

