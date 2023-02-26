BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)TJ Gadsden scored 11 points as Canisius beat Fairfield 64-51 on Sunday.

Gadsden also had 14 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (9-19, 7-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson was 4 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to add 10 points. Tahj Staveskie recorded nine points and was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

The Stags (12-17, 8-11) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 15 points. Supreme Cook added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Fairfield. TJ Long also had nine points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.