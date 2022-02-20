ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Gaines and Javian McCollum scored 15 points apiece as Siena defeated St. Peter’s 84-70 on Sunday.

Jackson Stormo added 14 points, Nick Hopkins scored 12 and Jordan Kellier had 11 for the Saints (13-10, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Daryl Banks III had 16 points for the Peacocks (12-11, 10-6). KC Ndefo added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

The Saints improved to 2-0 against the Peacocks for the season. Siena defeated St. Peter’s 60-58 on Dec. 5.

