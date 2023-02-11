ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Jordan Gainey and Justin Bailey scored 16 points apiece and South Carolina Upstate beat Winthrop 79-70 on Saturday.

Gainey added four steals for the Spartans (12-13, 7-7 Big South Conference). Bailey hit two 3-pointers. Nick Alves recorded 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

Cory Hightower led the way for the Eagles (11-16, 6-8) with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon and Kasen Harrison both scored 17. Harrison added seven assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate hosts Longwood and Winthrop travels to play Gardner-Webb.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.