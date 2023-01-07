SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jordan Gainey had 18 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 76-57 victory over High Point on Saturday.

Gainey was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, for the Spartans (8-7, 3-1 Big South). Trae Broadnax scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Justin Bailey also had 12 points.

The Panthers (8-8, 0-4) were led by Jaden House, who recorded 15 points. Abdoulaye Ziam added 13 points off the bench for High Point. Zach Austin, another backup, had 10 points, three steals and three blocks. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Panthers.

Both teams play on Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate hosts Campbell and High Point travels to play Charleston Southern.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.