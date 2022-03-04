Charlotte FC are “super motivated” to wow the crowd as they prepare to face LA Galaxy in their first MLS home game.

The MLS’ newest team is sharing the Bank of America Stadium with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and make their first home appearance on Saturday.

Charlotte lost their first MLS match 3-0 to D.C. United, but coach Angel Ramirez is relishing the chance to play in front of a home crowd for the first time.

“(It feels) amazing,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ll have this amount of people behind me, behind us. The players are really looking forward (to the game) and are super motivated.

“These aren’t just words, these are facts. We’re working a lot. A lot, a lot. Early in the morning until late evening. We were here for 12 hours yesterday.

“Nobody knows, but we want the people feeling proud so we’re doing our best. We’re working a lot for Saturday because we want this amount of people, not just this week but every single game.”

The Galaxy, meanwhile, will be out to spoil the party, though coach Greg Vanney knows his side face a unique test.

“I think it’s fantastic just for the game, for a new franchise to come into our league and have 75,000 people show up to the first one,” Vanney said.

“Clearly there’s going to be a lot of emotion involved, both for their fans and for their team. For us, it’s about managing that emotion and the excitement they’re going to have at the beginning for sure and allowing the game to settle in.

“At the end of the day it becomes a soccer game at some point, but for sure at the beginning there’s emotion, there’s anxiousness, there’s probably a lot of extra energy.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte FC – Christian Ortiz

Christian Ortiz created a game-leading five chances in Charlotte’s defeat to D.C. United. The striker did not manage to get a shot off of his own, but certainly carries a threat.

LA Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez had a great season last year and he netted the only goal in the Galaxy’s win over New York City FC last weekend, the second straight year he’s scored the Galaxy’s first goal of the season. The only other player in Galaxy history to score the opening goal in consecutive seasons was Carlos Ruiz, who did so in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– LA Galaxy will be the guests for an expansion team’s inaugural home match for the first time in club history.

– The Galaxy were the first visitors in D.C. United’s first-ever home match, a 2-1 LA win in April 1996.

– Charlotte became the fifth straight expansion side to lose their inaugural MLS match. Since 2018, newcomers have done better in their first home match, winning three times and drawing one of the last five inaugural home matches (L1).

– The Galaxy opened the season with a win for the fourth time in the last five seasons (D1). LA are looking for consecutive wins to open the season for the second straight year after doing so just once between 2003 and 2020 (W2 to start 2010 season).

– The last expansion team to fail to score in each of its first two MLS games was Toronto FC in 2007. Austin FC last season, meanwhile, is the only expansion side since Toronto in 2007 to fail to score in its first home match in MLS.