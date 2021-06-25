Galaxy-Earthquakes Preview

Matias Almeyda has urged his San Jose Earthquake players to make sure they leave the field against local rivals LA Galaxy having given their all for the badge.

The Quakes head into Saturday’s California Clasico on the back of a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Orlando City and have just one point from their last six matches.

The Galaxy were 2-1 winners at Vancouver Whitecaps in a thrilling match on Wednesday, meanwhile, and are eight points better off than San Jose having played a game less.

However, with PayPal Park open at full capacity for the first time in 15 months, Almeyda will be hoping to rip up the form book this weekend.

“We’ve won several derbies and our mentality will be the same as last year, and the year before,” he said.

“I always highlight every player at teams where I have coached that when you put on a jersey and defend it.

“There are many people that would want to put it on for five minutes. That is the self-love you need to have.

“They are in much better form than us. We must put our soul in every detail. That is the respect we should have for the fans and for each other, and from there we get respect.”

Saturday’s meeting will be the 74th between the sides in the regular MLS season, with the Galaxy prevailing 1-0 in the most recent of those encounters earlier this season.

The Galaxy have followed up their last two victories with defeat immediately afterwards, however, and Greg Vanney has told his players to cut out the needless errors.

“We want to get through a game where we don’t give up a silly goal or two,” he said. “We want to keep clean and tight. You need to do that when you go on the road.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Cade Cowell

The Quakes have one goal in their last six matches, scored by Javier Lopez in a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City over a month ago. Cowell was brought on before half-time in the loss to Orlando, but he failed to make an impact and is now seven games without a goal involvement – that simply has to change.

LA Galaxy – Efrain Alvarez

Alvarez struck a 93rd-minute winner for the Galaxy against the Whitecaps, canceling out Janio Bikel’s equaliser from moments earlier. He now has two goals and five assists in 38 MLS games, and he is on course to eclipse both his career high for appearances (currently 16) and minutes played (718) this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Galaxy defeated San Jose 1-0 on May 29 via an own goal scored by Tanner Beason. Los Angeles has not won two consecutive California Clasicos since 2008.

– San Jose’s 5-0 loss to Orlando City on Tuesday marked the sixth time the Earthquakes have allowed five or more goals in a match since the start of last season. The only other team to allow at least five goals in a match more than once in that time is the Galaxy, who have done so three times.

– The Galaxy got a goal from Alvarez at 92:55 to beat Vancouver on Wednesday. It was the latest match-winning goal for the Galaxy since Omar Gonzalez scored at 93:56 to beat Sporting Kansas City in April 2015.

– The Earthquakes’ 5-0 loss to Orlando City was the third straight match in which they have failed to score. San Jose now has one goal in their last six games, the first time the club has scored fewer than two goals in a six-game span within a single season in their MLS history.

– Javier Hernandez scored his eighth goal of the season and his 10th overall with the Galaxy on Wednesday against Vancouver. Sebastian Lletget provided the primary assist on that goal, the seventh different player to set up an Hernandez goal in MLS (three unassisted goals).