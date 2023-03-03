Riqui Puig will have to hit the ground running against FC Dallas as the LA Galaxy midfielder hopes to be in MVP contention in 2023.

The Galaxy’s season opener against Los Angeles FC was postponed, meaning this week’s game is their first of the year.

But the team will still be without star pair Javier Hernandez and Douglas Costa, increasing the pressure on midfielder Puig to drive them forward.

That is a challenge he will relish, however, having this week become a Designated Player and then outlined his targets moving forward.

“I want to go for everything, I want to win everything,” said Puig, who joined from Barcelona last August. “I want to be MVP, I want to win it all.

“I want to be a star in MLS and make a big name for myself in this city. I will work hard to achieve that.”

Coach Greg Vanney is on board with those ambitions, adding: “He’s a player with a lot of quality.

“In a short amount of time, six months, he’s quickly proven to people, I think, that he can impact games.

“I’m hearing whispers around the league of a guy that might be in the MVP candidate group to start a season.

“So, if he continues to perform, then I would imagine there would be a knock on some doors about contracts and extensions and progressions and all that stuff.”

Dallas are at home again having started with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Minnesota United.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Paul Arriola

Arriola ended the last regular season, the best of his career, in top form, but he failed to contribute in the playoffs and was anonymous last week against Minnesota. While Jesus Ferreira is the main man in Dallas, he needs the help of a highly talented team-mate to get up and running this year.

LA Galaxy – Riqui Puig

It says a great deal for Puig that there is such excitement around a player who has featured in only 10 matches so far in his MLS career. But there is no doubting the impact he had upon signing last year, with three goals and five assists across just 827 minutes in the regular season.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

Dallas will be desperate to respond to last week’s defeat, their first in a season opener since 2009. That 2009 campaign was the only one in their MLS history in which they have started with two straight losses.

The reverse also ended a run of eight home games without defeat, so Dallas will be confident of bouncing back, but the Galaxy also have a strong record to start seasons, unbeaten in their past five such games. Their only defeat in their past eight curtain-raisers was actually against Dallas in 2017.

Dallas have won their past six home matches against the Galaxy, but LA have never lost seven straight road games against a single team in all competitions.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

FC Dallas49.0 percent

LA Galaxy23.9 percent

Draw27.1 percent