Galaxy-FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas will be relieved to get back home against the LA Galaxy after a difficult road trip yielded three defeats in a row.

Saturday provides a swift return fixture against the Galaxy, who beat Dallas 3-1 in Los Angeles earlier this month.

That was followed by away losses at the Portland Timbers and the Colorado Rapids for Luchi Gonzalez’s side.

“We were disappointed with that,” Gonzalez said of the Colorado game. “We have a game in two days. We don’t have a lot of time.

“We need to recover quickly and go back home and show our fans what we are made of.”

Gonzalez does not feel Dallas have been too far away, though, explaining: “It continues to be key moments.

“It’s not like we’ve been pinned back and not able to play. We’re there in terms of the game. We’re there in terms of with and without the ball, concepts and organization.

“But there are key moments, whether it’s in small group numbers or in one-on-one moments that are on set pieces or in the run of play.

“There are key moments that the opposition is making plays and we’re not, so that’s for us to hold ourselves accountable and responsible, including me as a head coach to hold myself accountable and responsible.”

The meeting in LA was the Galaxy’s only win in their past four games, but coach Greg Vanney was encouraged by their comeback to draw with Real Salt Lake last time out.

“I thought when we went down 2-0 we actually played our best soccer at that point that we’ve seen in a couple of games,” he said.

“I thought all of a sudden the ball started moving, we started to find the open player, we were playing across the field, we were doing a lot of things that we talked about, but we weren’t rushing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Jimmy Maurer

Goalkeeper Maurer signed a new contract last week but his wait for a second clean sheet of the season – spanning back to the opening match of the year – goes on. Remarkably, Maurer’s save percentage from penalties (66.7) is higher than from all shots in 2021 (63.0).

LA Galaxy – Victor Vazquez

It has taken a little time for Vazquez to get back up to speed in MLS, but he has a goal involvement in each of his past three outings now. The goal against RSL was his first in the competition since September 2018, his penultimate game before leaving Toronto FC.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– FC Dallas have won six of their past seven home games against the Galaxy, including the past four in a row. Dallas have just one longer home winning streak over the Galaxy, winning six straight meetings at home from September 2004 to 2007.

– FC Dallas have lost three consecutive matches for the first time since May 2019, though all three of those matches were on the road. Dallas are unbeaten in 16 straight home matches (W8 D8), the longest active regular season home unbeaten run in MLS.

– LA Galaxy came from two goals down to draw against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday following a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday. It is the first time this season the Galaxy have gone consecutive matches without a victory.

– After keeping a clean sheet against Colorado in the opening match of the season, FC Dallas have conceded in 13 straight matches. It is the longest Dallas has gone without a clean sheet since allowing a goal in 14 straight matches across 2013 and 2014.

– Rayan Raveloson has scored in three consecutive matches, the first Galaxy player to do so since Cristian Pavon in August-September 2020. The only Galaxy player to score in four straight games since the start of the 2019 season is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who did so three different times in the 2019 season.